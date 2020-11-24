Souhan; Gopher Football, Vikings Dealing With Covid [PODCAST]

The Vikings placed receiver Adam Thielen on the reserve/Covid-19 list Monday. The Gopher football team cancelled in-person practice Monday and are waiting for test results. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Gopher head football coach P.J. Fleck hasn't been clear about whether players are testing positive for the virus or were determined to be in close contact with someone who tested positive. Jim says it is also unclear if Adam Thielen tested positive or was in close contact with someone who has. Thielen's status for Sunday's game is unclear. Jim says the Gophers/Wisconsin game could be in jeopardy depending on how many players have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Timberwolves have been in the process of reshaping their roster over the last week. Jim says because of the strength of the Western Conference it is tough to predict a playoff appearance for the Timberwolves this next season. He says Wolves top players D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will need to be better defensive players and will need to stay healthy if they are to make a run for the playoffs. Jim says Ricky Rubio didn't like playing in Minnesota right away but became fond of playing here and had some good teammates and coaches during his time here. Jim says Rubio and newly added power forward Ed Davis will add defense and veteran leadership.