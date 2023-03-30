Something New To Be Looking For On MLB’s Opening Day; Debut Patches

It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball and of course the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are in Kansas City for their opening series of the season, and if you are a fan of the game, MLB is doing something different this year. They are having first-time players wearing a debut patch.

In a Tweet from Major League Baseball this morning, it announced the patch and what happens to it after the player's first game.

Get our free mobile app

It's a really fun idea that hopefully will see more people attracted to collecting baseball cards again like people did back in the 80s and 90s.

The patch isn't big, and if you aren't sure what it looks like you could miss it, or mistake it for a normal part of the uniform. The patch is only about the size of a quarter and will only be worn for a game.

What's more, is that the patch can be worn anytime during the season for a rookie making their debut, so it's something you can be looking for all year long if you are a baseball fan.

You can catch the Twins all season long on WJON AM 1240 95.3 FM.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.