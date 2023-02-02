Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break.

The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South.

Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.

You will want to keep an eye on it to make sure the water turns clear. Follow it up by repeating the process with hot water to flush out your hot water tanks.

