Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break.
The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South.
Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.
Get our free mobile app
You will want to keep an eye on it to make sure the water turns clear. Follow it up by repeating the process with hot water to flush out your hot water tanks.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Gas prices continue to climb in Central Minnesota
- January 2023 hits Top 10 snowiest list in St. Cloud
- Sheriff looking for person who shot, wounded dog in Alexandria area
- First acts announced for new St. Cloud festival this summer
- Teen wins pickup at Brainerd ice fishing contest
Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota
The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.