Some Central Minnesota Lottery Players Win Big
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few lucky lottery players will be enjoying a little merrier Christmas this year thanks to some big wins.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $300,000 winner at the Speedway in Sauk Rapids on Monday. They were playing the Secret Password Crossword game.
Tickets are $20 each to play. The top prize is $300,000.
There were also two $50,000 winners playing the Diamond Riches game on Monday. One of the winners was at Coborn's in Buffalo and the other was at Central Counties Cooperative in Litchfield.
Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.
Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.
