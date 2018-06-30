Somali Residents To Celebrate Their Homeland’s Independence

ST. CLOUD -- Somali residents from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota will celebrate their independence Sunday.

The 58th Somali Independence Day will be held at Lake George from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to celebrate their homeland's independence and to celebrate their new home in the United States.

This year's theme is Diversity and Inclusion. The day will include performing artists, entertainment, and speeches from area leaders living the American Dream.

The event is hosted by Cornerstones Center and is free to the public.