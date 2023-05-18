Social Media Influencers Sinking Their Teeth Into Restaurant Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Restaurant Week is in full swing and there are still a few days left for you to sink your teeth into some amazing dishes.

Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of Visit Greater St. Cloud. She says on top of the community coming out and supporting these restaurants, they've also had several social media influencers visit St. Cloud for the event.

We've got seven influencers we've partnered with. Some of which are local, one was a podcast and then Little Miss Foody has a really large food influence in the Metro Area.

Thompson says these influencers are great in helping to promote that you don't have to travel to the Twin Cities to find some great cuisine.

She says in addition to talking about the food, these influencers are also highlighting must see St. Cloud destinations.

Even though food is the original reason why they are coming, they really do see the broader offerings around St. Cloud which is what travel is all about.

Restaurant Week continues through Sunday.

Memorial Weekend kicks off the start of the summer travel season. Thompson says in addition to the local must see attractions, they are always looking to bring in at least one large event to the central Minnesota region.

We try to share the love with all events, in addition to a big bucket list of event we would like to see come to town in the next ten years. We try to at least have one CVB sponsored event each year.

Thompson says highlighting this summer are the Minnesota Senior Games which are scheduled for August. St. Cloud will also be the host site for the senior games next year as well.

Thompson says they are also hoping to bring the USA BMX Nationals to St. Cloud next summer and are currently going through that bidding process.

