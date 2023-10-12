Soaking Rain Expected for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain will move into southern Minnesota Thursday morning and eventually spread northward into central Minnesota by late Thursday.

This rain should last through Friday.

National Weather Service

Most of the region should see at least 1.5" of rain with many areas receiving 2" or more.

The main rain period for central Minnesota is generally from about 9:00 p.m. Thursday through about 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

The rain will begin tapering off late Friday night and early Saturday.

Winds will also become strong with gusts of 35-40 miles an hour. Winds will taper off into Saturday.

