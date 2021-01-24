Snow Totals: Heavier Snowfall in Southern Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says the towns with the most snow from Saturday are St. James with five inches, Mankato at 4 1/2 inches and Minneota at 4.2 inches.

St. Cloud officially had two inches of new snow.

Pleasant Lake - 3"
Orrock - 3"
St. Joseph - 1.8"
Paynesville - 1.7"
Maple Lake - 1.6"
Rice - 1.5"
Elk River - 1.2"

For the season now St. Cloud has had 27.8 inches of snow, which is about 2 1/2 inches above normal.

Today will start off cloudy, but most locations should see the sun later this afternoon. Looking ahead, this coming week looks dry, with cooler temperatures at the beginning, but then warming up toward the weekend.

