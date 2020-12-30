Snow Totals Around the Upper Midwest

UNDATED -- Most of Minnesota got a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday.

Some of the early snow total reports from the National Weather Service have Nisswa coming in with 6.1 inches of new snow and Two Harbors getting six inches.

Locally Rice got 5.5 inches, Sauk Rapids 4.5 inches, Clearwater 4.4 inches, St. Cloud 3.6 inches, St. Joseph three inches, and Little Falls three inches.

The heaviest snow was to our south, several towns in Iowa had between 10 and 12 inches of snow.