Slowdown in COVID-19 Vaccine Interest at CentraCare [PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says the interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine has waned a bit but they are still vaccinating people. He says people can't request the type of vaccine they want between the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson yet but they are clear about what vaccine they will be issuing each day. He says he encourages people to ask questions about what vaccine will be distributed if that is a concern of theirs. He says if people want a vaccine they should contact CentraCare by going to Centracare.com, by using their My Chart account online or call 320-200-3200. He says CentraCare is planning to make the vaccine available at some local events this spring and summer.

Dr. Morris says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. Cloud Hospital this week is 34 with less than 10 in the ICU. He says those numbers are down from the week before. Morris says it is possible that the positive COVID-19 cases in the hospital will stabilize if people choose not to get the vaccine.

Morris cleared up some common questions. He says positive COVID-19 people can shed the virus to those who have been vaccinated. Those with the vaccine are protected from getting the severe symptoms associated with the virus. He says vaccinated people cannot shed the virus to others. He says it is too early to tell whether those who had the virus will completely recover. Morris says common long term effects include shortness of breath, brain fog and fatigue.

