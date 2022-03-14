Slippery Roads a Factor in Stearns County Crash

ST. STEPHEN -- Two people suffered only minor injuries after a crash south of St. Stephen Monday morning.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka came upon the crash at the intersection of County Road 2 and 360th Street just before 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff says one of the vehicles involved in the two-vehicle crash burst into flames. Its driver, 36-year-old Matthew Strack of St. Stephen was able to get out of the pickup before it caught fire.

Authorities say Strack was heading east on 360th Street when he was unable to stop at the intersection due to the snow-covered roads.

Another driver, 38-year-old Robyn Dibblee of St. Stephen was heading south on County Road 2 and saw Strack's pickup slide through the stop sign. Dibblee was also unable to stop and struck Strack's truck on the passenger side.

A portion of County Road 2 was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

