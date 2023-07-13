Slight Chance for Thunderstorms in Minnesota on Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers and storms will develop in western Minnesota by the late afternoon and move southeast into Thursday evening.

Additional storms may develop in southern Minnesota Thursday evening.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

One or two storms will be strong to severe, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning.

Get our free mobile app

Smokey skies also look to return by Friday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES