Slight Chance for Strong Storms Monday

UNDATED -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon and continue into the evening.

National Weather Service

There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) that a few storms could produce damaging winds and large hail (darker green).

So far in the month of May, we've had less than an inch of rain here in St. Cloud, according to the National Weather Service. We're 1 3/4 inches below normal so far for the month. For the entire year, we're about a half-inch below normal for precipitation.

After Monday, the forecast is calling for a return of some rain showers on Thursday of this week.

