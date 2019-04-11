Slick Road Conditions Causes Three Vehicle Crash in Meeker County

DASSEL -- Snow and ice are believed to be the cause of a three vehicle crash in Meeker County Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 205th Street in Collinwood Township, south of Dassel.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says 28-year-old Amanda Wanous of Hutchinson, was heading south on Highway 15 when she lost control of her vehicle, slid sideways and into oncoming traffic.

A second vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Sarah Watson of St. Cloud, was heading north and hit Wanous vehicle.

A third, driven by 25-year-old Ryan Dehmer of Brainerd, was also heading north and also hit Wanous vehicle.

Wanous was taken to Hutchinson hospital with non-life threatening injuries.