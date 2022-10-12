Skylah Rayne Freel, 38 weeks, Long Prairie

October 9, 2022 - October 9, 2022

Skylah Rayne Freel, 38 week old daughter of Brad Freel and Candice Counter of Long Prairie, MN died on Sunday, October 9 at the Long Prairie Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 14 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

Skylah Rayne Freel was born and died on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Skylah will forever be loved by her mommy and daddy, Candice Counter and Brad Freel of Long Prairie; big brother and big sisters, Ethan Counter, Sonja Counter and Gabriella Geraghty; grandpa, Louis Counter of St. Joseph; grandma, Shannon Freel of North Pole, AK; aunts and uncles, David (Gaylene) Witucki of Royalton, Winnie Witucki of Little Falls and Bailey Freel and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her big brother, Ramsey Sorenson.