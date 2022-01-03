Ski Trails Vandalized At Stearns County Park

RICE -- The ski trails at a Stearns County park were damaged over the holiday break.

The Stearns County Parks Department says someone drove a vehicle down most of the trails at Mississippi River County Park over the Christmas and New Year's weekends.

The ski trails are in poor condition and groomers are trying to rebuild what they can.

Park officials say the vandalism has been reported to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or parks department.