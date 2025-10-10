St. Cloud has a new shoe store.

On Friday morning, SKECHERS opened a standalone store at the Crossroads Shopping Center, SKECHERS Warehouse Outlet at 4104 West Division Street.

WHY ST. CLOUD?

SKECHERS District Manager Tony Rhatigan says opening in St. Cloud makes good sense.

"Growing market, right?" said Rhatigan. "We love to be in Minnesota in general."

"This is our seventh store now in Minnesota, and it continues to do just amazing business up this way and we have a customer that has a need for it," Rhatigan said.

While SKECHERS have been available in shoe stores like Famous Footwear for years, this is the first standalone SKECHERS brand store in the St. Cloud area.

It joins other SKECHERS stores in:

The store sells the brand's full range of footwear, apparel and accessories, focusing on comfortable lifestyle shoes, athletic sneakers, and casual wear for men, women, and kids.

Rhatigan says there are now 680 SKECHERS stores nationwide.

Here are the St. Cloud store's hours and other details.