Sister Kay Watts, 91, Little Falls

May 2, 1934 - June 2, 2025

Sister Kay Watts, 91 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, June 2 at the Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 7 at 2:00 P.M. at the Franciscan Convent in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. on Friday and from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday all visitation times will be held at the Franciscan Convent.

A Franciscan Prayer service will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Friday evening.