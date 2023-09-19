Single Vehicle Crash Near Avon Causes Fire

AVON (WJON News) - A single-vehicle crash in Avon Township resulted in a fire Monday.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash just before noon Monday. Deputies arrived at the scene on Country Road 9 in Avon Township to find a Jeep Wrangler engulfed in flames.

The driver, 63-year-old Charles Bolstrom of Burtrum says he had fallen asleep behind the wheel, the Jeep left the road, and crashed into a tree.

He was wearing a seatbelt and managed to crawl free of the vehicle before it caught on fire.

The Albany Fire Department arrived to put the fire out, and Bolstrom was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES