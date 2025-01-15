Simon to File Supreme Court Petition Over GOP Power Grab

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Secretary of State Steve Simon says he plans to petition the Supreme Court after Minnesota House Republicans swore in members and elected a speaker without a quorum.

Simon presided over the opening of the session Tuesday and adjourned the House right away because there were not 68 members present.

G-O-P leaders then reconvened and elected Representative Lisa Demuth as House speaker.

Hamline University Professor David Schultz says state Supreme Courts usually don't want to interfere in internal matters regarding the legislature, but this is a question of significant importance.

House Republicans will have a 67-66 majority pending the results of a January 28th special election.