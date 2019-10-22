Shopko Optical Opening New St. Cloud Location

ST. CLOUD -- Customers of Shopko Optical in St. Cloud will have a new place to go for their eye care.

According to a news release, the business is opening a new free-standing center Monday next to the Vitamin Shop along West Division Street.

Shopko Optical CEO Russ Steinhort says they are excited for the new St. Cloud location.

The new center in St. Cloud will continue the tradition of superior products and customer service that have made Shopko Optical the trusted name in eye care for over 40 years.

Earlier this year, Shopko announced it was closing all stores nationwide, including the two in St. Cloud.

Shopko Optical expects to open 80 locations by the end of the year, with further growth expected in 2020 and beyond.

