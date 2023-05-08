Shirley Rae Rau, 89, Sauk Rapids

November 6, 1933 - May 4, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Shirley R. Rau, age 89, who passed away Thursday at Good Shepherd Memory Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior at the Funeral Home. Chaplain Lisa Lynott-Carroll will officiate, and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date.

Shirley was born November 6, 1933, in New Prague to Louis and Ruth (Pederson) Larson. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Roosevelt High School. After high school, Shirley resided in St. Cloud for many years. She worked for the State of MN, DMV department as a driver’s license examiner, a job she so loved.

Shirley married Thomas Rau and they spent their life living in the Cold Spring area, first on Long Lake, then later, on the Rich-Spring Golf Course. After Tom’s passing, Shirley moved to Walker for several years before moving to Sauk Rapids. She was always very proud of her Norwegian Heritage and enjoyed traveling to Norway with her mother and aunt. She loved music and was a talented pianist. Shirley loved her family and friends, hosting gatherings, especially times spent at her lake home. Shirley was known for being kind, witty, and having a funny sense of humor. Shirley was always in a good mood and friendly to all.

Shirley is survived by her children, Lee (Dennis) Kurtz of Fort Meyers, FL, Nick (Betsy) Picciano of Sauk Rapids; Stepchildren, Lana (Jim) Feddema of St. Cloud, Jack (Sue) Gall of North Carolina; grandchildren, Robin and Louis Kurtz, Jody Kurtz Hemme, Kayla and Alex Picciano; great grandchildren, Kade, Kyler and Rylin Hemme, Madison and Mira Loring, and Vaughn Hoffman. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; brothers, Richard and Gene Larson; stepson, Andy Gall.

Thank you to Good Shepherd Memory Cottages and Moments Hospice for all their excellent care. Memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Foundation or Moments Hospice Foundation.