Shirley M. Kronenberg, 85, Clear Lake

July 20, 1936 – May 20, 2022

Shirley M. Kronenberg, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Assumption Home, Cold Spring.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Marcus Catholic Church, Clear Lake, MN. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Burial will be in the parish Cemetery. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Shirley Marie Kronenberg was born on July 20, 1936 in St. Cloud, MN to Chester and Marie (Lindmeier) Bielejeski. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954. Shirley was married to Roger P. Schotl in 1957, they were later divorced. Shirley married John Kronenberg on February 18, 1984. She worked at Bachman Jewelers for many years. She and John owned and operated Kronenberg Lawn Ornaments for 10 years. Shirley loved pontoon rides, family gatherings, entertaining, and vacationing with friends and family. She was an amazing woman who will be deeply missed.

Shirley is survived by her children, Helen Storkamp of Clear Lake, Roger (Jean) Schotl of Nashwauk,MN, Marla (Steve) Holland Jenkins, MN, Orene Wipper of Becker, MN, Monica (Gary) Gramsey of Monticello, MN, Nita (Kirk) Christopherson of Becker, MN; sister, Pat Wesp of St. Cloud, MN; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Kronenberg; daughter, Katie Schotl; grandson, Josh Gohman; brother, James Bielejeski; sister, Helen Juetten, sons-in-law, Dave Storkamp, Greg Wipper, and Dave Gohman; former husband, Roger P. Schotl; and daughter in law’s siblings, Susan Fuchs and Alan Fuchs.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Assumption Community and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care they have all provided Shirley as well as to her next door neighbors, Paul and Jude for their friendship and countless acts of kindness over the years. They would also like to thank Caren Heinen for the wonderful home care help.