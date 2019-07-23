Shirley Louise Callan, 70, Waite Park

January 22, 1949 – July 22, 2019

Shirley Louise Callan, age 70, Waite Park, MN died Monday, July 22, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Shirley was born January 22, 1949 in Vancouver, WA to Earl and Agatha (Strang) Thelen. She married James Callan on September 20, 1971 in Colorado Springs, CO. Shirley was employed by Fingerhut as a credit analyst. She loved traveling, spending time at the cabin on Pelican Lake, and watching and feeding the hummingbirds.

Survivors include her husband, James Callan of Waite Park, MN; sons, Jason (Donna) Callan of Anniston, AL; and Jamie (Anne) Callan of Sartell, MN; brother, William (Marion) Thelen of Sauk Rapids, MN; and six grandchildren, Emily Callan, Bryan Sanchez, Gabby Sanchez, Kallie Callan, Holly Davenport and Hunter Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael F. Thelen; daughter-in-law, Erica Callan; and grandson Isaac Callan.

Memorials are preferred.