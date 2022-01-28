Shirley Koester, 86, Little Falls

October 21, 1935 - January 20, 2022

Shirley Koester, 86 year old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, January 20 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A grave side service will be held on Thursday, June 9 at 1 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN.

Shirley Josephine Pilger was born on October 21, 1935 in Sebeka, MN to the late Gorge and Hilga (Koria) Pilger. She grew up in Sebeka, where she attended and graduated from Sebeka High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Koester in Minneapolis in 1955. The couple made their home in the Twin Cities area. Shirley was the head cook for Minnetonka High School for several years. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family and always made sure no one went away hungry! She enjoyed deer and grouse hunting, fishing, embroidering and riding the side by side. She was a member of the Red Hats and Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church in Big Fork, MN.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Mary) Koester of Plymouth, Julie Flynn of Little Falls and John (Michelle Albers) Koester of Eden Prairie; grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Jake and Jennifer Koester, Travis and Nathan Flynn; great-grandchildren, Rylie, Kalla, Liam, Mila and Isla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth and siblings.