Shirley Euteneuer, 87, St. Cloud

March 13, 1936 - April 7, 2023

Private family services will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Shirley Euteneuer, 87 of St. Cloud who died Friday, April 7, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. The Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Shirley was born March 13, 1936 in St. Cloud to Lawrence R. & Marie C. (Winkel) Kleinschmidt. She married Gerald J. Euteneuer on August 28, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Shirley worked in a bakery and at the hospital in her early years and later at the Waite Park Nursing Home. She is a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She enjoyed spending time with embroidery, going on bike rides and taking walks, watching birds, going to flea markets and socializing with people.

Survivors include her children, Sherrie of St. Cloud; Jeffery of St. Cloud; Gerald A. “Butch” of Big Lake; granddaughters, Bridget of Hibbing; Emily of Monticello; and brother Donald Kleinschmidt of Sauk Rapids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Jim, Larry, Kelly, Robert, Darlene Randall, Luverne Botz.