Shirley Dorseth, 80, Little Falls

September 17, 1939 - August 15, 2020

Shirley Dorseth, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away Saturday, August 15 at the St. Cloud Hospital with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 22 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M on Friday, August 21 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Please remember social distancing and wear a mask when attending the visitation and services per the Minnesota Department of Health. A St. Anne’s Rosary will be said at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Parish Prayer at 6:30 P.M.

Shirley Wheeler was born on September 17, 1939 in Ulen, Minnesota to the late Richard Earl and Mary Edna (Grant) Wheeler. She grew up on a farm with her four siblings, Ralph, Richard, Joyce and Ronald. Shirley attended Ulen High School graduating with the class of 1957. During high school she worked at a local café and was active in many school activities including band, cheerleading and homecoming court. Shirley was raised in the Catholic Faith, a faith she loved, and she instilled this faith in her children. After high school, Shirley went to live in Denver, CO working at the telephone company. When she returned to MN, she met her future husband, Al Dorseth at a dance in Wauban. The couple were united in marriage on May 2, 1959. The newlyweds made their home in Fargo, ND while Al attended school and Shirley worked at Northwestern Belle. In 1959 the couple moved to Wadena, MN where they welcomed their first child, Deanna. In 1963, the family moved to Little Falls where they have made their home since and welcomed 3 more children; Michael, Mark and Denise. Shirley was a stay at home mom and then began working in the office at the Little Falls High School in the early 70’s. She enjoyed the friends she made at work and the students that passed her way. Shirley devoted her life to her family. Her children and all of her grandkids were the world to her. She made each one feel special. Shirley loved spending time with her family and was proud of her children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. She cherished her great-grandchildren and was excited for the arrival of her 5th great-grand baby. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles, history and watching Jeopardy. She was a continued learner, excellent speller and always had a current almanac by her side. Shirley was loyal, smart, quick witted, had an amazing sense of humor, was artistic and loved unconditionally.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Al Dorseth of Little Falls; children, Deanna (Scott) Fritz of Fergus Falls, Michael (Sandy) Dorseth of Princeton, Mark (Cheryl) Dorseth of Albany, Denise (Loren) Klaphake of Mayer; grandchildren, Eric, Alex Dorseth, Megan (Cain) Adams, Kristina (Aaron) Gunter, Mason, Clayton Dorseth, Aiyanna, Sophia, Maiya and Gianna Klaphake; great-grandchildren, Sienna, Carter, Parker, Chloe and another on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ralph Wheeler, Richard Wheeler, Joyce Dire and Ronald Wheeler.