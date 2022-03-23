Shirley A. Koehn, 86, Albany

September 11, 1935 – March 19, 2022

Shirley A. Koehn was called to her eternal rest on March 19, 2022.

Shirley was born September 11, 1935 to Arthur and Elsie (Kranz) Jopp. She was raised on the Jopp family farm on Jopp Lake south of Albany, attended Immanuel School in Farming Township, and lived in the Albany and Holdingford areas her entire life. She married Robert Koehn on May 1, 1954 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township. She worked in the coffee shop and cafe at Dan Marsh Drugs in St. Cloud and, after marrying Robert, as a dedicated and loving mother and farm wife. She was a wonderful baker and cook who made sure that no one left her house hungry. She enjoyed gardening and canning, playing cards and games, watching Twins baseball, and selflessly living her faith and serving others. She practiced and regularly shared her mother’s favorite saying, “light is the task when many share the toil.”

She was an active member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Upsala and, after Mt. Olive closed in 2014, a member of Word of Life Lutheran Church near Upsala.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert, Albany; her children Mark (Esther) Koehn, Holdingford; Marlys (Doug) Tanner, Sartell; Myron (Carrie) Koehn, St. Louis; her seven grandchildren Jess (Andy) Kuhn, Josh (Kristina), Jake (Amber), Hannah (Ethan) Werkmeister, Rebekah, Gabriel (Alex), and Grace; and her eight great grandchildren Cecelia, Jack, Wesley, Thomas, Theodore, Clara, Aspen and Oliver.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Orville, sister Olivia Klug, and brother Walter.

The family is grateful for the exceptional care and compassion Shirley received from: Dr. Thomas Nardi and his nurse, Carrie; the caregivers at Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany; and the St. Croix Hospice team.

The funeral service for Shirley will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 2nd with visitation preceding it from 9:00-11:00 am at Word of Life Lutheran Church, 3328 1st Ave W, Upsala, MN 56384. Lunch will be served after the service. Burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Krain Township will occur after lunch.

Memorials are preferred to: St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery of Krain Township.