Shiretta “Sky” Kaye Yandell, 55, Foley

May 21, 1965 - June 5, 2020

Shiretta “Sky” Kaye Yandell, age 55 of Foley, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at The Garden of Foley. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Sky was born on May 21, 1965 in Fort Worth, TX to Albert and Rilda Golden. She attended Crowley High School in TX. Sky worked various jobs throughout her young life. She worked at DeCordova Country Club, Pecan Plantation Country Club, Granbury Flower shop and Parsons Electric.. Over the years she made several long lasting friendships with some of her coworkers. Sky loved to spend time with nature watching the birds, flowers and searching for hidden painted rocks. She enjoyed digital scrapbooking memories of her loved ones. Her grandchildren were her greatest pride & joy. She also shared her love of the kitchen with her children and passed along amazing recipes such as her chicken and dumplings, her amazing homemade meatloaf and the best lasagna a person could ever imagine. She left behind a hell of a lot of stuff that we have no idea what to do with...so if you're looking for 90 pairs of shoes or more postcards than anyone knows what to do with please wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch. Tomorrow would be fine. She leaves behind a sometimes dysfunctional family that she was very proud of, even if she didn't make it clear all the time. Sky was world-renowned for her lack of patience, telling you like it is and never holding back her opinion. If you knew her, you knew you'd be told the truth, even if it was the last thing you wanted to hear. All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, grace (when necessary) and her undying love for them.

She is survived by her brother Dannie Golden and wife Amy of Justin, TX; daughter, Christina Yandell and fiancé Josh Wedll of Zimmerman, MN; son, Cooper Yandell of Granbury, TX; grandchildren, Jewel Laney and Skylar Yandell; nephew and niece, Ryan and Reese Golden and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ancle Dewayne Golden.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations for research on Transverse Myelitis, which paralyzed Sky in fall of 2018 be made to the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (wearesrna.org/donate). Their information has been so helpful along this journey and one can hope with more research they can save someone from living with this condition.