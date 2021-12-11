Shiloh Marie Mitch, 37, Albany

May 28, 1984 – December 1, 2021

Shiloh Marie Mitch passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, in St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11th at 3:30 at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN with Pastor Brian Gobar officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:30 to 3:30 with the service and dinner to follow.

From her birth on May 28, 1984, to her death she nourished people with her love and faith. She was born and raised in St. Cloud. After high school she attended Rasmussen College and began working as a manager at Olive Garden. Shiloh had a great work ethic, and her smile and cheerful personality just made her shine her light to all she met. She continued her career in the restaurant business all while she was raising three beautiful children on her own. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and taught some classes at her church. She was so kindhearted. Shiloh volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and was able to purchase a home for her family where they lived for several years.

Left to honor Shiloh’s life and remember her love are her three children Karon Harrison (Makayla) and expected son, Amijah Harrison and Jeremiah Booth, her parents Robert Mitch, Sherry Johanson (Karl), sisters Mindy Chambers, Sharia (Mac) Goodlet, and Andrea Stransky (Josh) and their children as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Grandparents, Nieces, Nephews and friends.

Shiloh will be remembered as a bright, shining light to all she met. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to everyone.