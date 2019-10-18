Sheriff’s Office Responds to 17 Deer vs Car Crashes This Month

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to be on the lookout for deer.

This time of year tends to put deer on the move and often times it doesn't end well for drivers.

Since October 1st, the Sheriff's Office says they've responded to 17 car verses deer crashes, two of the crashes have resulted in injuries.

The sheriff's office is reminding drivers to slow down, scan the ditches, and if needed hit the deer rather than swerve.

