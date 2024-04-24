Sheriff Warns of New Phone Scam in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) - A new phone scam is making its way through our community.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received several reports of residents getting calls from someone claiming to be a Sergeant with the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. The caller asks for money because of missed jury duty or a warrant for their arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will never:

demand money because you’ve missed a jury summons or have a warrant,

make payment arrangements by phone,

take gift cards as payment for fines.

While this is not a new phone scam, there seems to be an increase in scammers targeting residents and using the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office’s name during the scam.

If you get a phone call from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office demanding that you pay money, hang up and call the Meeker County Dispatch Center (320-693-5400) to report it.

