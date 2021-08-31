Sheriff: Vehicle Crashes Through Garage in LeSauk Township

LEKAUK TOWNSHIP - A garage in LeSauk Township was destroyed when a car ran through it.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday at 32130 County Road 1 just north of the city of St. Cloud.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

Responding deputies found a car had been traveling south when the driver left the road and struck a detached garage. The vehicle proceeded through the garage door knocking down the cinderblock walls on the south side of the building.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the vehicle was 33-year-old Joshua Thompson of St. Cloud. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.