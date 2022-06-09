Officials Holding Public Meeting on County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A public meeting is set for Tuesday evening to gather public input on a preferred alignment to connect Theisen Road and 19th Avenue in Sartell and LeSauk Township.

It's part of a long-term plan to realign County Road 133 to connect with 19th Avenue and Pinecone Road.

Stearns County officials say County Road 133 is a minor arterial road that provides freight and commuter connection between Interstate 94 west of St. Joseph and Highway 10/Highway 15 east of Sartell.

The public meeting will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Sartell City Hall.

There will be information boards with several realignment alternatives and a brief presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit the County Road 133 Alignment Study webpage.

