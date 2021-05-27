UPDATE: Sartell Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot

LESAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a Sartell man is in stable condition after being shot.

Deputies responded to a medical call just before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane in LeSauk Township.

When officers arrived, they determined 57-year-old Alex Mallet of Sartell, was shot in the neck outside the home. Mallet was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Sartell Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Sauk Rapids Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department, Waite Park Police Department, Central MN Violent Offender Task Force and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the investigation.