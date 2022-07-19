Sheriff: Tools Stolen At Knife River Gravel Pit Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to a theft complaint Monday.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says a work trailer at the Knife River business gravel pit was broken into and had multiple tools stolen.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the theft happened sometime between 5:00 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Larsen says this is the third separate theft report they have received from Knife River this year.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.