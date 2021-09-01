Sheriff: Princeton Man Shot, Killed in Mille Lacs County

PRINCETON -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting north of Princeton.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Sunday deputies were called to 10126 55th Street in Princeton Township on a report of a person who had been shot. Deputies arrived and began first aid and attempted life-saving efforts on a man who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 36-year-old Jordon Kelley of Princeton.

The investigation into this shooting is open and active and more details may be released at a later date once those investigations have been completed.

