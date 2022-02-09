Sheriff: One Horse Died, One Saved from Icy Water

ISANTI -- Rescue crews were called to help save two horses that fell through the ice.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sometime overnight two horses were able to get out of a fence and left their pasture. They were found some distance from the home in five feet of water, with an air temperature of 15 degrees. It is not clear how long they were in the water.

Isanti Fire Crews worked quickly with limited resources in a frozen swampy area to remove both horses within an hour.

One horse did not survive the incident.