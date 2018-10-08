Sheriff: Minor Injuries When Car, Combine Collide

BOWLUS -- Now that harvest season is in full swing, you need to be watching out for farm equipment on the roads.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a collision between a car and a combine on Saturday afternoon. It happened at about 2:20 p.m. on 120th Avenue in Bowlus.

Forty-eight-year-old Scott Welle of Pierz was going south in his car, while 41-year-old Philip Rudolph of Royalton was going west on 40th Street in a combine.

Welle's passenger, 45-year-old Tracy Moga of Royalton, suffered minor injuries.