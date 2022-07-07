Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman.

The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Bober was arrested and charged with assault.

Sheriff Joel Brott says Bober and the victim got into an argument early Monday that escalated into a fight that led to the stabbing. Bober and the victim were part of a gathering at a home on Elk Lake.

Bober fled the scene after the stabbing and was arrested hours later at in St. Cloud.