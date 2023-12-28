Sheriff Looking for Pickup That Nearly Hit Kids Exiting Bus
WILLOW RIVER (WJON News) -- Authorities in Pine County are looking for a vehicle that nearly hit two kids getting off a school bus last Thursday in Willow River.
Video shows a red Ford Ranger truck swerving around a vehicle stopped behind the bus and speeding up as a student runs across County Road 41.
The stop sign on the bus was out and lights were flashing at the time.
Deputies say the truck is a 1994 Ford Ranger with Minnesota license plates 1-1-6 K-P-L.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office (320-629-8380).
