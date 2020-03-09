Sheriff: Deputy Fatally Shoots Armed Man in Cass County

BACKUS (AP) -- Cass County sheriff's officials say an armed man was fatally shot by a deputy before another man was found dead in a nearby home.

Sheriff Tom Burch said dispatchers received a report of an intruder at a residence in Backus about 1:30 p.m. Sunday and were told that a shot had been fired.

Authorities say responding deputies encountered an armed man in the street. Burch says the man approached deputies with his gun and was fatally shot by a deputy. An adult male was found dead inside the residence from which the call was made.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Cass County with the investigation.