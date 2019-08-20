Sheriff: Alcohol A Factor in Rear End Crash in St. Joseph

(Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOSEPH -- One person was hurt in a rear end crash near St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 75.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Ashley Prestidge, of Albany, was stopped at a red light at the intersection when she was rear ended by another vehicle.

Prestidge was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, 45-year-old Jason Panteloglow of Thief River Falls, was not hurt.

Authorities say it's believed alcohol played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Filed Under: Crash, St. Joseph
Categories: St. Cloud News
