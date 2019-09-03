Sheriff: Alcohol A Factor in Early Morning Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- An Eden Prairie man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a cornfield near Clearwater.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m Monday morning at the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 143.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Alexander Holb was heading east on County Road 44 when his vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch and hit a field approach. The vehicle then went airborne for about 25 yards and came to a rest in a cornfield.

The crash caused extensive damage to the vehicle as well as damaging several rows of corn.

Authorities say it doesn't appear Holb attempted to brake after leaving the roadway and it is believed alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Holb was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.