Sandhill Cranes Gathering at the Sherburne NWR Ahead of Migration

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- The government shutdown means no programming or events at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. But Friends of the Sherburne NWR says that doesn't stop migrating birds like Sandhill Cranes from stopping there to rest up.

From mid-October to early November, thousands of Minnesota's tallest birds gather at the refuge to roost at night and forage through farm fields during the day.

Bird counts have exceeded 29,000 in past years during the peak of the migration.

The best time to see the cranes is at dawn or dusk. Some of the best viewing areas are from the Sherburne County Road 70 parking lot on the north side of the refuge or by walking or biking approximately two miles from the A5 parking lot to the St. Francis water control structure.

If you'd like to donate to the Friends of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, they're running an online campaign through their website.

