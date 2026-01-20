ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The longtime sheriff of Sherburne County has announced he will not be seeking re-election. Sheriff Joel Brott says he has decided not to seek a 5th term.

At the conclusion of his current term at the end of this year, Brott will have served 18 years as the Sherburne County Sheriff.

Get our free mobile app

In a news release, he says, "Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is in a great place, even with the challenges that all public safety professionals face each day". They have over 325 employees.

Brott also says the collaborative nature among the five law enforcement agencies within the county is also a source of pride.

Brott has also backed Commander Ben Zawacki to run for the option position. Brott says Zawacki is a 20-year veteran of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and has been in law enforcement for over 25 years.

Earlier this month, Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck also announced he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Read More: Sheriff Troy Heck Announces Retirement Ahead Of Elections |

Come Visit Big Lake in Pictures

Come Visit Monticello, Minnesota in Pictures

Becker, MN in Pictures

The longtime sheriff of Sherburne County has announced he will not be seeking re-election. Sheriff Joel Brott says he has decided not to seek a 5th term. At the conclusion of his current term at the end of this year, Brott will have served 18 years as the Sherburne County Sheriff. In a news release, he says, "Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is in a great place, even with the challenges that all public safety professionals face each day". They have over 325 employees. Brott also says the collaborative nature among the five law enforcement agencies within the county is also a source of pride. Brott has also backed Commander Ben Zawacki to run for the option position. Brott says Zawacki is a 20-year veteran of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and has been in law enforcement for over 25 years.

The longtime sheriff of Sherburne County has announced he will not be seeking re-election. Sheriff Joel Brott says he has decided not to seek a 5th term. At the conclusion of his current term at the end of this year, Brott will have served 18 years as the Sherburne County Sheriff. In a news release, he says, "Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is in a great place, even with the challenges that all public safety professionals face each day". They have over 325 employees. Brott also says the collaborative nature among the five law enforcement agencies within the county is also a source of pride. Brott has also backed Commander Ben Zawacki to run for the option position. Brott says Zawacki is a 20-year veteran of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and has been in law enforcement for over 25 years.