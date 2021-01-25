Sherburne County Resident Among 3 COVID Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a drop in the number of new cases and deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 794 new cases of the virus and three more deaths.

One of those deaths were in Sherburne County, a person in their early 80s. The statewide death total is now at 6,098.

As far as new cases, Stearns County had 20 new cases, Sherburne County had 14 and Benton County had 1.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 455,700 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota.

Over 6.3-million COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

