Sherburne County Offering Grants to Non-Profits Hurt by COVID-19
ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is handing out another round of COVID-19 grants.
The county is making $20,000 available to non-profits which have suffered losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Community Resource Recovery Grant Program will support organizations that provide housing services, food, childcare programs, and social and mental health services.
The organizations applying for the grant must show a minimum of 20% financial impact directly related to the COVID-19.
Get our free mobile app
For more information and to apply, go to the Sherburne County website where there is a tab for the Nonprofit Grant Program.
The deadline to apply is December 31st.
GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.