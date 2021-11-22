Sherburne County Offering Grants to Non-Profits Hurt by COVID-19

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is handing out another round of COVID-19 grants.

The county is making $20,000 available to non-profits which have suffered losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Resource Recovery Grant Program will support organizations that provide housing services, food, childcare programs, and social and mental health services.

The organizations applying for the grant must show a minimum of 20% financial impact directly related to the COVID-19.

For more information and to apply, go to the Sherburne County website where there is a tab for the Nonprofit Grant Program.

The deadline to apply is December 31st.

