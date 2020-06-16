Sherburne County Has 3 New COVID-19 Cases and 1 New Death

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota record 197 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths Monday.

The total number of positive tests is now at 30,882 and total deaths are at 1,313, with 1,041 of those deaths coming from long-term care facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health says Stearns County had one new case of the virus for a total of 2,109 cases and 19 deaths.

Sherburne County added three new cases and one new death bringing their totals to 270 cases and three deaths.

As of today, there are 357 people with the coronavirus in the hospital, and 185 of them are in the ICU.

The state has completed over 429,000 COVID-19 tests.