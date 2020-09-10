Sherburne County Extends COVID Grant Programs

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County has extended two relief funds for local businesses and nonprofit organizations, and created a third, mortgage and rent-related fund for small local businesses and organizations negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Business Relief Fund provides grants of up to $30,000 to qualifying businesses with up to 50 full-time employees that can demonstrate that their business was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherburne County has also extended the Nonprofit Organization Community Resource Grant program, which provides support to community organizations that help provide housing services, food, childcare programs, employment opportunities and access to social and health services.

A new third program will offer up to $1500 in rent and mortgage payment assistance to nonprofit agencies and businesses that do not qualify for either the Business Relief Fund or Nonprofit Organization Community Resource Grant programs.

Applications for all three grants are now being accepted. To learn more, visit the Sherburne County website.